State Police need help finding Schenectady County teen

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police our of Princetown are searching for 15-year-old Diante D. Rockenstire. Classified as “missing/runaway,” he was last seen on October 17 at his home in Duanesburg.

Diante is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 150 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shirt, black sweatpants, and white shoes. Police say he may be with individuals named Victoria Sim or Desiree Haley.

If you or someone you know has information about Diante’s whereabouts, contact police at (518) 630-1700.

