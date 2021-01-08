State Police charge Schenectady man after pursuit spanning two counties

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Jan. 7, State Police arrested a Schenectady man after searching for a possible armed robbery suspect in the Town of Halfmoon on Jan. 7. Shortly before 2 p.m., troopers were advised of the description of a vehicle that had been involved in a possible armed robbery at the Walmart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon.

There was a report of a robbery in the parking lot of the Walmart in the Town of Halfmoon. The suspect did display what appeared to be a weapon and was said to have forcibly stolen $530 from a male victim after purporting to sell him sneakers. The suspect then fled the scene.

A Trooper who was patrolling the area observed the vehicle on Grooms Rd. and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. When the Trooper exited their patrol car to approach the driver, later identified as Travis C. Maderic, Maderic took off and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

Troopers pursued Maderic, 31, to the City of Schenectady where he rammed a patrol car head-on after becoming trapped on a dead end street. The Trooper was not injured in the collision. Maderic continued to flee, but was taken into custody a short time later.

State Police in Clifton Park arrested Travis C. Maderic of Schenectady for Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, (D felony), Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (misdemeanor), and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (misdemeanor).

Maderic was arraigned and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash and $2,000 bond. He is set to appear in the Town of Halfmoon Court at a later date to answer.