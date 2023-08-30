NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stanford Heights Fire District broke ground on a new fire station on Wednesday. The $10.5 million project is being built next to the current fire station.

When it’s complete, the new building will be two stories tall and more than 17,000-sq. ft. Officials said it’s a needed addition because of the department’s wide coverage in multiple towns.

“This department for over 123 years has been serving this community — not only the Town of Colonie but the town of Niskayuna,” Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said. “And there are very few departments that get to do just that, and they are doing it for the public good. This new facility will ensure that Stanford Heights has the latest and the greatest opportunity to serve the citizens of both Colonie and Niskayuna.”

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.