SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting the 47th Annual Greek Festival from September 8 through the 10th at the Hellenic Center at 510 Liberty Street. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“For the members of our St. George community, this event is about family,” said Parish Council President Brian Goodale. “When you come to our festival, we hope you will feel like you are stepping into our home filled with delicious food, great music, and wonderful entertainment.”

There will be a vast array of ethnic Greek food, including Moussaka (layers of eggplant, potato, and sautéed ground beef topped with cream sauce), Olympian Kotta (chicken with Green seasonings and lemon, served with oven-roasted potatoes and vegetables), and Lamb Shanks Yiovetsi (tender oven-cooked lamb shanks smothered in sauce).

Live Greek music and traditional folk dances will be performed throughout the festival. New this year are two raffles, which include a grand raffle that offers a top prize of $3,000. Other prizes include a 58” 4K Roku UHD TV, Proctor’s Ticket Package, Craftsman Snow Blower, and more.

Admission to the festival is free. St. George Greek Orthodox Church is still looking for volunteers in the kitchen. Email Fr. Neofittos to Volunteer or get raffles: frneofitos@saintgeorgegoc.com.