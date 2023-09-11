GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gabe Marruso began going through his old baseball and basketball cards and began collecting them once again. Alongside his nephew, also named Gabe, he opened G² Sports and Hobby in Glenville on August 1.

“We made it a point to avoid the typical cluttered atmosphere and create a space that feels more like a hangout than a store,” said Marruso. “We have a few arcade games, TVs, couches, and seating area with old school Nintendo and N64 and a gaming table for people to play board games or D&D.”

G² Sports and Hobby has held one Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) event so far and they plan on holding more over the next few months. The shop carries sports trading cards, Pokémon, Funko Pops, Magic the Gathering, and assorted memorabilia such as UFC, boxing, and Marvel items.

Marruso said they are looking to continue expanding their offerings. If you can’t make it into the store, their products are available to purchase online on the G² Sports and Hobby website, Tiktok Shop, eBay Store, and Whatnot.

G² Sports and Hobby (photo courtesy: Gabe Marruso)

“We strive to provide a great experience to our customers and love having new collectors or enthusiasts come in to talk all things hobby,” said Marruso. “We even created a 518 Sports, Hobby & More Facebook group for like-minded individuals to share their thoughts and connect.”

G² Sports and Hobby is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is located at 165 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville.