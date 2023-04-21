Sportime Schenectady is looking to rebuild after a fire damaged the complex Tuesday. (Photo: NEWS10 / Harrison Gereau)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SPORTIME, a sports complex in Schenectady, has announced its reopening plans after a fire broke out on April 11, badly damaging the building. No one was injured in the fire.

General Manager Sarah Sharpe hopes to start reopening the outdoor court areas on Wednesday, April 26. She hopes to get the indoor services ready to go the week of May 1.

“Our infrastructure that was badly damaged, and that will not immediately reopen, including our clubhouse, childcare center, indoor bathrooms, locker rooms and offices, and our two tennis court buildings, will be completely restored in time for the 2023-2024 indoor season, or prior,” said Sharpe.

Currently, the staff are using a trailer in parking lot as a temporary office space and bathroom, said Sharpe. They also reinflated the SPORTIME dome earlier this week.

“Although no event like this is ever easy, we feel lucky that spring weather has arrived, and that our beautiful outdoor campus and courts, combined with the unaffected parts of the facility, can allow us to continue to serve you,” said Sharpe.