SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mohonasen High School is set to play host to the Capital District Region aquatics competition through Special Olympics New York, Tuesday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. At the event, 30 athletes and 10 coaches will go for gold in both swimming and diving contests.

The event will commence with registration and warmups, followed by opening ceremonies and competition. Awards will be given on the deck after each race.

Special Olympics offers competitive swimming and diving for athletes of all ability levels. In addition, Special Olympics aquatics competition includes divisions for women, men, and Unified Sports. Any relay team with one or more men on the team must be entered in the men’s division.

The official distances for all Special Olympics events are conducted in a metric pool and range from 10-meter assisted swims to 1500-meter freestyle races. Appropriate conditions are always provided for athletes with lower ability.

The event at Mohonasen High School is open to spectators. If interacting with Special Olympics participants, the organization recommends you wear a mask.