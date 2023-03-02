SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-News10 continues to follow the investigation into Samantha Humphrey’s death. Schenectady Police confirmed her identity earlier this week, after her remains were discovered in the Mohawk River, but they have not shared any details since. NEWS10‘s Anya Tucker has been following this case closely and has gathered new information.

Pair Of Socks: A source close to the investigation tells Anya that early in the investigation police located a pair of socks in the same area where Samantha’s jacket had been found along the Mohawk River, and that DNA belonging to a person who was well known to Samantha was lifted from that pair of socks.

DNA: Three sets of DNA had already been linked to her jacket. One set belonging to Samantha and another to an adult male who is currently being held in the Schenectady County Jail on an unrelated matter. The owner of the third set of DNA has not been shared with News 10, and it is also unclear if it is the same DNA that belongs to the person connected to the socks.

Shopping Cart: As for reports that Samantha’s remains were found tied to a shopping cart in the Mohawk River, the same source says that’s untrue–that the cart was found near her body, but not tied to her.

Schenectady Police along with New York State Police had conducted extensive searches in the area since Samantha disappeared in late November. They have not released a cause of death or said if they suspect foul play and have been keeping any details close to the vest as they await full autopsy results. A memorial service for Samantha is scheduled for this weekend.