ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has issued a boil water order for multiple residencies in the town of Rotterdam. Address numbers 3160, 3141, 3164, 82, 80, 81, and 79 on Marra Lane, and address numbers 3151, 3157, 3140, 3132, 3125, 3120, 3108, 3111, 3109, 3107, 3100, 3096, 3092 and 3083 on Carman Road have been advised to boil their water before using it.

Residents are ordered to boil all water for drinking and culinary purposes. They are instructed to bring all water to a boil, have it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. Residents are also suggested to use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills most bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Microbes in the drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and headaches, among other symptoms. They have the potential to pose a significant health risk for infants, some elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. Residents who experience any of the aforementioned symptoms, and if they continue to persist, may want to seek out medical advice.

Anyone with questions can contact the the Town of Rotterdam at (518) 355-7575, or the Schenectady County Public Health Services at (518) 386-2818.