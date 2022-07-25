SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rotterdam Rumble softball squad is coming together to support their “favorite blue,” after local umpire John DeFlumer was recently diagnosed with cancer. With John’s blessing, the team has decided to host a wiffleball tournament fundraiser, set for Sunday, July 31 at 11 a.m.

To enter the tournament, all you have to do is gather a team of five to six people. There are no age or gender requirements. Send an email over to forande@bc.edu with the subject, “our favorite blue,” and include the names and ages of all team members and your team name.

The fundraiser costs $10 per player. Bring a check or cash with you for the cost of admission to check in at the start of the tournament.

The event will be held at the Rotterdam Girls Softball Fields, which can be found at 1160 Fayette Drive in Schenectady. There will be food, shirts, and wristbands for sale, with all proceeds going to John and the Pancreatic Cancer Research Organization. Donations will also be accepted.

“John is somebody who you can ask anyone about and they will always say something positive about him,” said Emily Forand, Rotterdam Rumble softball player. “Over many years, John has given so much to us and has always been there for us in life and on the field.”

If you’d like to participate in the tournament, be sure to get your email to Forand by July 29. If you are an individual without a team, who would still like to play, Forand said you can email her your name and age and she will place you on a team. “Until [John] can get back on the field with us again, his fight is our fight,” she concluded.