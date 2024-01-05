SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the latest Storm Tracker forecast, parts of the Capital Region might see 6 to 12” snow this weekend. As many prepare for the anticipated snowfall, Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy reminds residents to adhere to all parking regulations.

Residents should utilize off-street parking. Free parking will be available at the Schenectady Municipal Parking Garage on Broadway from 5 p.m. on Friday to 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Parking will not be allowed on priority streets when there is at least three inches of snow. Vehicles may be ticketed or towed. Priority streets in Schenectady are:

Van Vranken Avenue

Nott Street (Erie Boulevard to Wendell Avenue)

Union Street

Eastern Avenue

Brandywine Avenue (State Street to Rugby Road)

McClellan Street (State Street to Rugby Road)

State Street

Erie Boulevard (State Street to I-890)

Albany Street (Veeder Avenue to Elm Street)

Altamont Avenue

Schuyler Street (Michigan Avenue to Altamont Avenue)

Michigan Avenue

Crane Street

Chrisler Avenue

Broadway (State Street to the city line)

Campbell Avenue (Broadway to Fairview Avenue)

Parking on the priority streets will resume after the storm has ended and the entire street has been cleared of snow. Drivers must also adhere to all posted parking signage on city streets.

Residents are asked to ensure that sidewalks are cleared and handicapped accessible. Those with fire hydrants nearby should clear a shovel-width of snow around the hydrant. Do not place shoveled or plowed snow into the street.

Click here to view the City of Schenectady’s online snowplow tracking system. Residents can also sign up for parking alerts from Park Schenectady.