ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A snow emergency has been declared in Rotterdam and will be effective as of noon on Wednesday, ending at noon on Thursday. The snow emergency has been declared with the inclement weather and amount of snow forecasted for the area.

The Town of Rotterdam Highway Department reminds residents that no cars should be parked on town roads, and no items should be left on the sides of town roads. Any car parked on a town road will be ticketed and towed. Residents are also reminded that garbage cans should be in their driveway so plows do not hit them. Other objects like basketball hoops should also be off the road and moved out of the way for plows.