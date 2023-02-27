ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A snow emergency has been declared in Rotterdam by the town’s highway superintendent, and it will begin Monday night at 6 and end at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. For additional information, residents can refer to the town website to review standard snowfall procedures under the departments/highway tab.

Residents are reminded that cars and other vehicles cannot be parked on Town roads or the side of town roads. Any car parked on a town road during this time will be ticketed and towed. Anyone putting garbage cans out is reminded to make sure they are in your driveway so plows don’t hit them. Sidewalks need to be clear of all other objects. Basketball hoops also need to be off the road and moved out of the way for plows.