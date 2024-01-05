ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A snow emergency has been declared in Rotterdam by the Rotterdam Highway Superintendent. The snow emergency commences as of 6 p.m. on Saturday and ends at 9 p.m. on Monday.

The Rotterdam Highway Department reminds residents no cars should be parked on Town roads, nor should items be on the sides of the roads. Any car parked on a Town road will be ticketed and towed.

If you have your garbage cans out, residents are asked to put them in their driveway so the plows don’t hit them. Sidewalks must be cleared of all objects, and basketball hoops must be off the road out of the right of way for plows.