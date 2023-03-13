ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A snow emergency has been declared in Rotterdam by the Town of Rotterdam Highway Superintendent. The snow emergency will begin at 6 p.m. Monday and will conclude at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

No cars should be parked on town roads and no items should be left on the sides of town roads. Any car parked on a town road will be ticketed and towed. Residents are reminded that garbage cans should be in their driveway so plows don’t hit them. Other objects like basketball hoops should also be off the road and moved out of the way for plows.