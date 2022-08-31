SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Slick’s Restaurant & Tavern, located on South Ferry Street in Schenectady, is closing after 48 years. The owners, Michael and Barbara Naumoff, made the announcement in a Facebook post on August 30.

The restaurant’s last day will be September 30. The owners said they are ready to retire.

“We would like to thank all of our friends, family, friends that have become family and all of our loyal customers,” said the Naumoffs. “We couldn’t have done it without all of you. Especially these last few years. We have so many memories and stories thanks to all of you.”

Slick’s opened its doors in 1974. The restaurant is best known for its sandwiches.

“Please feel free to stop down and see us on or before September 30. We would love it if you would share your favorite story or memory with us. Thanks for everything. We are beyond grateful,” said the owners.