SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several local pastors will join at the Jay Street Mall in Schenectady for Schenectady Ashes to Go on Wednesday, which is Ash Wednesday. The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“Ash Wednesday reminds us that it is in fact because of our brokenness, not in

spite of it, that we are all beautiful and beloved people equally created in the image of God,” said Pastor Dustin, one of the pastors who will be involved. “At a time of constant attacks on people because of who they love, what they look like, where they come from, how they worship, where they fall on the beautiful spectrum of gender identity and expression, and more, the universal message of Ash Wednesday is more important than ever.”

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of lent, where Christians receive a cross of ashes on their forehead at the beginning of the season as a reminder of God’s presence despite the difficulties of life. Ashes to Go will look to provide the opportunity for those who’ve lost their connection to a church or have never participated before.

Pastor Dustin, Pastor Deron, and Mother Grace will distribute ashes at the event. All from the community are welcome to attend.