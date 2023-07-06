SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department reported that there have been six suspected fatal overdoses since the beginning of July. Anyone who knows of individuals struggling with a substance use disorder is asked to reach out to resources for help.

Schenectady Police are working with partners including the Schenectady County Public Health, the Schenectady County Office of Community Services, our partners at Catholic Charities and New Choices Recovery Center, and other services throughout the region to assist during this time. Below is a list of available services:

Catholic Charities/Project Safe Point Call their 24/7 Health Hub at their toll-free number 1-866-930-4999. Services offered include harm reduction, overdose prevention (including naloxone) treatment readiness and referral, syringe exchange, and HIV and Hepatitis C Screening. Fentanyl test strips are also available by calling the number above.



Alliance for Positive Health – 518-346-9272, ext. 3213 Services offered include harm reduction, overdose prevention (including naloxone), treatment readiness and referral, and HIV and Hepatitis C Screening. Fentanyl test strips are also available by calling the number above.



New Choices – Call (518) 346-4436 or (518) 382-7838 New Choices provides outpatient services, medication-assisted treatment, and recovery support. Fentanyl and xylazine test strips are also available by calling the number above.



Conifer Park – Call (518) 399-6446 for the main facility, (800) 926-6433 for intake/admissions (Inpatient), and (518) 372-7031 (outpatient). Provides MAT, and Family Support services.



SPARC Inpatient Rehab – (518) 452-6700

SPARC Rotterdam clinic – (518) 357-2909 Provides outpatient and MAT services



Ellis Emergency Department Provides MAT and referrals to treatment, and CRPA (Certified Recovery Peer Advocate) support: Mon-Fri 8-4 with referrals to either Conifer Park or Catholic Charities outside of those hours.



The RSS/Ellis Living Room – (518) 831-1523 Provides an alternative to visiting Emergency Room for mental health crises.



Hometown Health – Call (518) 370-1441 ext. 4182 or ext. 4175 Open Mon-Thu 7:00 am-7:00 pm, Fri 7:00 am-5:00 pm, and Sat 9:00 am-1:00 pm. Offering health services, Certified Recovery Peer Advocated (CRPA’s), Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), Outpatient Substance Use Disorder services, and nursing staff and SUD OP staff trained in SBIRT, helping with early intervention and treatment for those with a substance use disorder. Visit http://hometownhealthcenters.org/ for more information.



Project COAST – (Coordinated Opioid and Stimulant Treatment) – Call (866) 518-4991. This is 24/7 same-day access to MAT for individuals that use opioids.



St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment & Recovery Centers – Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) – Call (518) 354-5390 Provides a comprehensive range of assistance to individuals and families in need of care. They can help out with housing assistance, food insecurities, mental health treatment, substance use treatment, case management, etc.



The Schenectady Cares Program at the Schenectady Police Department- Call (518) 630-0911 24/7 walk-in program that helps individuals connect with services throughout the region.



Individuals may also receive Narcan training via the Schenectady County website. Call Jennifer Hayden at (518) 386-2067 or the Office of Community Services at (518) 386-2218 for more information. Fentanyl and xylazine test strips are also available by calling the number above.