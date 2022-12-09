SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sinterklaas, the inspiration for Santa Claus, is planning to pay a visit to Schenectady’s Festival of Trees this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A spokesperson for Schenectady County Historical Society said “he’ll roam the galleries, making mischief, and bringing cheer to all who visit. He’s also happy to greet the children of Schenectady and hear their Christmas wishes.

Sinterklaas is a traditional Winter holiday figure in Dutch-speaking Europe, and is also well known in the former Dutch colonies. Every year, he is celebrated in The Netherlands on December 5 and in Belgium on December 6.

Sinterklaas has nothing to do with Christmas. He arrives from Spain in a boat and has a white horse that can walk across rooftops. Every little kid puts their shoe at the chimney or the window and sings a song, and when they go to sleep, Sinterklaas comes and puts a present in the shoe.

If you can’t make it this weekend, the Festival of Trees will continue through December 23. Over 70 Christmas trees have decked the halls of the Schenectady County Historical Society and YWCA Northeastern New York for the festival, which runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested guests should buy tickets at SCHS, located at 32 Washington Avenue. Admission is $6, or free for children under 12.