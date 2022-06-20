SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tickets for the Proctors Theatre showing of Aladdin will go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 23, at 10 a.m. The hit Broadway musical will open in Schenectady on Tuesday, October 11 for a limited engagement of two weeks through Sunday, October 23.

Aladdin will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, October 16 at 3 p.m., and Sunday, October 23 at 2 p.m. There will be a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Thursday, October 20.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person, or by phone at (518) 346-6204, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are also available anytime online. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the box office at Proctors is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at Proctors. Ticket buyers who get their tickets from any third party should be aware that Proctors is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets.