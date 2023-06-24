SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) will be facilitating their annual Summer Meals program to benefit children in the Schenectady and Scotia areas. The initiative is set to begin on Monday, June 26.

2023 marks the 29th year of the initiative, and this summer’s program will operate in a “congregate setting”, departing from the pandemic-era grab-and-go model. This year, SiCM is preparing to serve lunches at several different sites, supported by volunteers, partnerships with local organizations, and the generosity of donors.

“The congregate meals will be a new experience for hundreds of children throughout Schenectady who experienced better and safer access to meals during the pandemic.” said Amaury Tañón-Santos, Executive Director of SiCM. “Partnering with organizations offering summer programs to children and youth throughout Schenectady can ensure that, in this time after the pandemic emergency, children and youth can have access to lunch and to experiences that encourage their physical and social development.”

SiCM says that every child that comes to the sites will have access to a meal, no questions asked. The first Summer Meals sites will open on June 26 at the following locations:

Summer Meal Sites

Schenectady Community Ministries: 837 Albany Street, Schenectady 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

COCOA House: 869 Stanley Street, Schenectady 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Mont Pleasant Library: 1036 Crane Street, Schenectady 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Central Library: 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Collins Park: Schonowee Avenue, Scotia 12 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

St. Lukes Catholic Church: 1245 State Street, Schenectady 12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.



The initiative is overseen by the New York State Department of Education’s Summer Food Services Program. You can donate to the program by visiting SiCM’s website.