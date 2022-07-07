SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) announced they will extend the Free COVID-19 vaccine pod into July. The SiCM pod will be available every Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m., at 837 Albany Street in Schenectady.

SiCM encourages the community to do their part, get vaccinated, and help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. SiCM is financially supported by congregations (members and non-members), religious organizations, individuals, government grants, United Way, donations, and matching fundraisers.