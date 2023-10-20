SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Fire Department alongside the Red Cross will be hosting Sound the Alarm, a day of free smoke alarm installations. The event is scheduled for October 21.

To commemorate Fire Safety Month, Red Cross volunteers will join Schenectady firefighters on Saturday to install smoke detectors in residences in the Mont Pleasant neighborhood. Sound the Alarm will begin with organizers gathering at the fire department’s headquarters, located at 360 Veeder Avenue, and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can schedule a free smoke alarm installation by calling the Eastern New York Preparedness Team at (518)694-5121 or by emailing preparedness.eny@redcross.org.