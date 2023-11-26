SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Scotia Fire Department responded to a fire at the Holyrood House apartments on Fifth Street on November 25. The fire occurred around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one apartment on the fifth floor. Residents sheltered in place while the floor was ventilated, while everyone on the fourth and sixth floors were relocated by fire personnel to a ground level community room.

After the building was ventilated, residents were allowed back into their apartments, except for the occupant of the apartment that the fire was in, who was displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.