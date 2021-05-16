Several crews respond to brush fire in Scotia

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire crews from Schenectady County and neighboring municipalities are on the scene of a brush fire in Scotia near Washington Avenue and Sunnyside Road. Reports of the fire first came in after 5 p.m.

Fire officials could not be reached for comment or confirmation on the size or cause of the fire. Sections of nearby roads have been closed, and police turned NEWS10 reporter Jenn Seelig away at the scene.

An official said that no injuries were reported. As of 10 p.m., the fire is knocked down, with crews still on-scene to make sure that any possible flare ups are contained.

NEWS10 has received information that forest rangers from the Department of Environmental Conservation were mobilized alongside crews from East and West Glenville, South Schenectady, Thomas Corners, Bukendaal, Alplaus, and Vischer’s Ferry.

The statewide burn ban just wrapped up on May 15.

This is an ongoing story and officials have released very little information. Stick with NEWS10 for more as it develops.