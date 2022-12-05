GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glenville Bridge was hit again by a semi-truck Monday afternoon.

Details were limited, but the top of the truck was completely sheared off and boxes were scattered in the road. It took crews several hours to clear the scene.

The Glenville rail bridge was stuck at last three times in 2021, one time twice in the span of 20 minutes. The bridge has a clearance of 10 feet, 11 inches. The New York State Department of Transportation said there are 14 signs in both directions of the bridge warning of the height of the bridge and pavement markings warning truckers of the low clearance bridge just east of Hetcheltown Road.

A truck turnaround on Glenridge Road was completed in July. The paved area provides trucks and other overheight vehicles with space to turn around before hitting the low-clearance Glenville rail bridge. The turnaround is installed about 500 feet east of the railroad overpass for westbound vehicles. DOT said that is the direction of travel of the majority of trucks that have struck the bridge in recent years.

The DOT also has plans to deter trucks from hitting the bridge, including the installation of new flashing beacons, the construction of the turnaround area, and the deployment of a state-of-the-art electronic detection and active warning system.