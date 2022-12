SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have made another arrest in the shooting death of Roscoe Foster in January 2019. Leffon Adams Jr., 31, of Schenectady, is facing charges of murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy.

In August, police arrested Clifford Charles, who was already in jail on an unrelated charge. Charles was arraigned on a first degree murder charge. Investigations into the homicide are ongoing.