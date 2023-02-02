Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10)

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing.

Niskayuna police received a call around 10:15 a.m. Thursday of a possible human body floating in the river near Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory. The Niskayuna Police Department, New York State Police, Schenectady County Sheriff’s office, Schenectady Police Department, Niskayuna Fire District #1, and Alplaus Fire Department responded to the area to conduct a search.

A body was not located as of Thursday evening. The search will continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niskayuna Police Department to speak with Lt. Joseph Twitty at 518-386-4584.