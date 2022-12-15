NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Against the backdrop of a potential 10 inches of snowfall in the area, Schenectady police described Wednesday as an active search day for missing 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey. New York State Police said they’ll use foot patrols, dogs, drones, and boats.

Police said that Wednesday’s enhanced search in Niskayuna is looking for Samantha and evidence in the case. They will focus on a four-mile area from Schenectady’s Stockade to the Rexford Bridge in Niskayuna. Police aviation and dive teams will coordinate with grid searches on both sides of the Mohawk River.

Law enforcement announced the search efforts so that the public would not be alarmed by the increased police presence and activity in the area. Schenectady police said the search will be comprehensive and aggressive as the case remains extremely active.

Police asked again that anyone with information about Samantha or her disappearance call (518) 788-6566.