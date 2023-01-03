SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police said the investigation and search for Samantha Humphrey remains ongoing. The 14-year-old has been missing since November 2022.

In December, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he said his detectives have found no images of her leaving the general location.

Police dogs and dive teams have also assisted in the search. Police released a statement Tuesday, January 3 about the case:

Our investigation into the disappearance of Samantha Humphrey has continued in intensity and scope, as we use all available resources in our efforts. We’ve recently received several inquiries about yesterday’s coordinated search along the Mohawk River. The New York State Police Aviation Unit along with agencies throughout the Capital Region are partnered with the Schenectady Police Department, and we continue to request their assistance and expertise as weather conditions permit. This case remains extremely active, and we will remain steadfast in our collective efforts to find Samantha and in our efforts to find answers in her disappearance.

Police say on the night she went missing, Humphrey texted a friend and told them she planned to meet her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend in the area near the Front Street pool, which is located next to a railroad bridge. The spot is considered a popular place for teens to hangout. That was around midnight on November 25.

When she didn’t come home, her father searched for her. Police confirm that it was her dad who spotted the black and pink jacket along the riverbank. Clifford said it was sent to the New York State Police crime lab.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Schenectady Police Department’s Tips Line at 518-788-6566.