SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City School District (SCSD) will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony and school unveiling on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School. It will be one of the district’s first community schools.

Community schools serve as a central hub for resources and supports such as food, clothing, healthcare, after school services, overall child well-being, and more. Community schools have been designed, developed, and worked on by district leaders since the last school year.

More than 80 community organizations came together to learn about how they can partner with the district for in this work back in June. The district and it’s partners will also unveil the launch of five community schools.

Parents and students will be in attendance. Following the unveiling and announcement, guests are invited inside King School for refreshments, and to learn more about the community partner roles.