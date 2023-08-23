SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Oh, hi Mark. The cult classic “The Room” is having a screening at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady with live commentary from Greg Sestero, who stars as Mark in the film.

The screening, scheduled for November 16 at 7 p.m., is in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary. The event includes a showing of “The Room” with live commentary throughout the film by Sestero, a post-screening Q&A, and a meet & greet with Sestero that’s open to all ticket holders.

Regarded as one of the worst movies ever made, “The Room” has developed a cult following. Released in 2003 and directed by Tommy Wiseau, the film follows Johnny (Wiseau), and his fiancée, Lisa, who decides to seduce his best friend, Mark (Sestero).

“The Room” inspired James Franco’s award-winning film “The Disaster Artist (2017),” which tells the story of the making of “The Room.” Sestero is also known for “Best F(r)iends” Volume 1 and Volume 2 (Lionsgate), Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” and “Miracle Valley” on Tubi.

Several items will be for sale after the screening including:

“The Room” original screenplay

“The Room” Blu-ray limited edition

“The Room” hats

“The Room” poster

“Oh, Hi Mark” t-shirts

“The Disaster Artist” paperback

“The Disaster Artist” poster

“Best F(r)iends” Volume 1-2 Blu-ray limited edition

“Miracle Valley” Blu-ray

You can buy tickets on the Proctors website. The film is presented by It Came from Schenectady.