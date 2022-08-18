SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Scotia Police Department is sounding the alarm after several car break-ins were reported in the area. The incidents serve as a reminder, police said, to lock your car doors and to not leave anything valuable in your car unattended.

The agency said in a Wednesday Facebook post that they are actively working to find those responsible for the larcenies. If you have any information that could help, you are asked to contact Detective Peckham at (518) 374-3110 ext. 3202.