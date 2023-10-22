SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Scotia man was arrested following a fatal car crash that occurred in Schenectady on October 21. Gregory Mitchell, 31, is facing multiple charges.

On Saturday at 8:52 p.m., police responded to the area of Eastern Avenue’s 800 block following reports of a serious motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle on fire that had crashed into an unoccupied parked car.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Mitchell, was found nearby the crash, while a passenger was trapped inside the vehicle. The Schenectady Fire Department responded to put out the fire and provide medical treatment, however it was quickly determined that the passenger, identified as Jacqueline McCole, 47, of Scotia, was already deceased.

Mitchell was then arrested and transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for injuries he sustained in the crash, where he is currently in custody awaiting arraignment. He was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and multiple traffic citations.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Schenectady Police Department at (518)788-6566.