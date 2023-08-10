SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Scotia Fire Department was awarded a grant of over $67K to purchase new safety equipment. Congressman Paul Tonko made the announcement on Thursday.

Funds will be used to replace nine outdated self-containing breathing apparatus packs. “This was a much-needed grant to bring our older packs up to date with current NFPA standards and keep our crews safe with up-to-date equipment,” said David Wood, Chief of the Scotia Fire Department.

“Our Capital Region firefighters work tirelessly each and every day to keep our families and our communities safe,” Congressman Tonko said. “In order to honor their contributions and ensure their critical work continues, we must make certain that all those on the front lines have the tools and the training they need to do their jobs effectively and safely.”