SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — La Gioia Italian Deli in Schenectady is reopening after permanently closing for business in June. This time around, Laura Marino, the daughter and niece of the owners will be taking over.

In 1989, Anna DiCocco and Modesta DiCarlo, two sister-in-laws, opened La Gioia. Marino was 11 years old at the time. After 33 years, the deli announced it was closing, with its last day being June 25.

“I would like to thank all of you who have been a part of our lives. My heart is sad. Modesta and Anna can rest and heal as they can no longer do all they do. We love you all and with our hearts, say thank you,” Marino said in a June Facebook post.

On August 26, Marino announced in another Facebook post that she would be reopening the deli. “I will take over the reigns of the hard work my mom and aunt have instilled with me. I’ve realized how much I love being a part of the deli and all of you. My promise to all of you is simple, the traditional styles of pasta, meatballs, bracciole, sauce, sausage will remain a staple,” said Marino.

Marino said the reopening date depends on the delivery of the new equipment, inventory, and imported goods. She hopes for a mid-to-late fall opening. The deli will also be reopening at the same location — 2003 Van Vranken Avenue.