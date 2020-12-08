Schenectady’s eastbound exit 5 on Interstate 890 closing overnight

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to New York’s Department of Transportation, a portion of Interstate 890 is closing overnight. Schenectady’s exit 5 off ramp to Broadway on the eastbound side closes at 11 p.m. on Tuesday for bridge maintenance.

It’s scheduled to reopen Wednesday at 6 a.m.

During the closure, detour signs will be posted directing drivers to use exit 6. That route takes Michigan Avenue, and drivers can loop around to access exit 5 from the westbound side.