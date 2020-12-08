Schenectady’s eastbound exit 5 on Interstate 890 closing overnight

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to New York’s Department of Transportation, a portion of Interstate 890 is closing overnight. Schenectady’s exit 5 off ramp to Broadway on the eastbound side closes at 11 p.m. on Tuesday for bridge maintenance.
It’s scheduled to reopen Wednesday at 6 a.m.
During the closure, detour signs will be posted directing drivers to use exit 6. That route takes Michigan Avenue, and drivers can loop around to access exit 5 from the westbound side.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Texas man arrested with stolen truck after alleged stabbing
- ‘One to two persons a minute die in the U.S.’: Virus deaths hit record levels
- Cohoes closing city hall building temporarily
- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine FDA report released ahead of emergency use meeting
- Arrest made in August shooting of 23-year-old Troy man