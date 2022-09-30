SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Quilters United in Learning Together of Schenectady (Q.U.I.L.T.S.) is hosting its 17th-biennial quilt show, dubbed “Autumn Inspirations 2022,” at Proctors’ GE Theatre on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9. The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, at the 432 State Street theatre.

The 2020 quilt show was postponed and eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the shutdown, guild members set aside their quilting projects to sew and donate thousands of face masks for dozens of local organizations. Since then, members have made hundreds of quilts, which will be on display at the show.

In addition, organizers said there will be vendors, a raffle quilt, a featured quilter, demonstrations, charity quilt displays, a members’ boutique, and door prizes on tap at the event. Admission is $8. Partial proceeds from the raffle quilt will benefit Northern Rivers Family Services. The show is wheelchair accessible.

Formed in 1980, Q.U.I.L.T.S. is a non-profit organization that encourages its members to make and donate quilts to local civic organizations serving those in need. The guild has donated thousands of comfort quilts to children served by Northern Rivers Family Services, soldiers, and Veterans receiving care at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. The guild has also helped to make hundreds of pet beds for local animal shelters and pet rescue organizations.

During the pandemic, the guild held its meetings and workshops virtually and has recently returned to in-person gatherings. Despite the pandemic, membership remains at over 120 active members from the Capital Region and surrounding areas. Guests and new members of all quilting abilities are welcomed.

The Quilt Show Featured Quilter this year is Kathy Hermance. Kathy started sewing garments at the age of 10. She was inspired and taught by her mother and maternal grandmother. Her interest turned to quilting in the early 1980s when she wandered into a quilt shop in Vermont and saw a quilt she wanted to buy. The price of the quilt was equivalent to one week’s salary so she decided she would make her own.

Kathy’s first quilting classes were through the adult education program at a local high school. Over the years, she learned from watching quilting TV shows on PBS and HGTV. Georgia Bonesteel, Eleanor Burns, Fons and Porter, and Alex Anderson all greatly influenced Kathy and exposed her to many facets of quilting. Later, she joined the quilt guild and was inspired by the talented members of the guild and guest speakers. She has served on the guild’s board, chaired two quilt shows at Proctors, and helped make and design several raffle quilts.

This year’s raffle quilt is an original piece, designed by Kathy Hermance. Using Electric Quilt design software, Kathy arranged the Railroad Crossing block in a way that resulted in a wonderful secondary pattern. It was made with the help of several other guild members and custom quilted by Barbara Wolfe. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 from a guild member or at the show.

Eight vendors will be demonstrating and selling fabric, kits, patterns, notions, tools, and other quilt-related products at the show, including Adirondack Quilts, Amelia’s Garden, Karen’s Quilting Corner, Linda Warren Designs, Log Cabin Fabrics, Quilt Lily Quilt Shop, The QuiltBug, and Amelia’s Fabric and Yarn Shop.

Guild members will have a display of kids’ and veterans’ quilts. Guests can learn how to tie a quilt and shop at the members’ boutique, which will offer an array of pre-measured fabrics, patterns, books, small hand-made gifts, and other items for sale at deeply discounted prices. All guests are eligible to be entered into drawings for door prizes.

For more information about the show or the guild please contact Lisa Wend at (518) 852-0584, or email LPiseczny@nycap.rr.com, or visit their Facebook page (search Q.U.I.L.T.S.) or website.