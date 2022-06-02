SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 4th annual Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek takes place from Saturday, June 4 until Saturday, June 11, to be highlighted by well-established and brand-new community art events and activities. This year, new events have been added along with longtime signature favorites to engage community members.

According to officials this year, dozens of activities will take place live and in-person that will highlight different art forms, including theater performances, visual arts, textiles, and more. The Schenectady Kids Arts Festival will celebrate its 28th anniversary which kicks off ArtsWeek on Saturday, June 4, from Noon until 4:00 p.m., which will offer the most extensive variety of artists and entertainment.

Additionally, the Schenectady Pride Festival will celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month on Saturday, at Schenectady Gateway Plaza on Lower State Street from 2:30 to 6:00 p.m. The festival will feature live music and performances, a DJ, vendors, and the popular annual drag revue.

Signature events throughout the week include Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience taking place daily at Armory Studios. The Festival on the Jay Street Marketplace will also feature music from Running the River on Saturday, June 11 from Noon-3:00 p.m. Additonally, everyone in the community is invited to come to Jay Street on Saturday from Noon to 2:00 p.m. to leave their mark for a brand-new mural during the Community Mural Paint Day.

Check out the calendar here: