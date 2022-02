SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Virginia Brach celebrated a major milestone this week. On February 15, she turned 100 years old.

Born in 1922, Brach used to work for General Electric during World War II. She still takes great pride in that so many years later.

Brach is currently a resident of Kingsway Community in Schenectady. According to her granddaughter, she watches NEWS10 every morning and every evening from her bed at Kingsway.