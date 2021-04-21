Schenectady woman sentenced for stealing more than $95K in Social Security benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jody Lyons, 54, of Schenectady, was sentenced to two years of probation for stealing Social Security benefits paid into her deceased mother’s bank account.

As part of her earlier guilty plea, Lyons admitted that beginning in January 2015 (the month of her mother’s death), Lyons withdrew and spent Social Security benefits that continued to be deposited into her mother’s bank account until August 2018. During that month, the SSA learned of the death and benefit payments ceased.

Lyons also admitted that she withdrew and spent her mother’s Social Security benefits despite knowing that the benefits were intended for her mother, and that Lyons was not entitled to the money.

United States District Judge Mae D’Agostino ordered Lyons to pay full restitution to the SSA in the amount of $95,961 and to complete 50 hours of community service.