Schenectady woman flips furniture piece to support senior dogs

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Clare Lester is the owner of CL Vintage Finds in Schenectady, a small business that rescues, refinishes and restores vintage furniture. After her senior dog named Rocky passed away, she was inspired to honor his memory doing what she does best: paint furniture.

The Mr. Mo Project saves senior dogs nationwide from living in shelters, and gives them a loving home to live out their final days.

Mariesa and Chris Hughes are behind the project. They rescued their dog Moses, or Mo, when he was 12. After he died from an inoperable spinal cord tumor, the couple started the non-profit in his honor to help older, rescued dogs have a second chance at life.

When Lester found out about the Mr. Mo Project she immediately wanted to help them. After finding a Victrola cabinet, refurbishing it, and working with PhD Design to include an image of Nipper on the piece – she reached out to the project about raffling it off to support the cause.

“It’s incredible, having local support for us is very special for us and important to us cause we do rely on the community to run,” said Chris Hughes.

Hard to miss on the piece is the image of Nipper, designed by Paul Hergenrother, creative director at PhD Design.

“This is Oliver so I rescued him at 4 months old, he’s now 6, it’s amazing that there’s so many dogs that do need homes so it’s a great project,” said Hergenrother.

Included in the Victrola cabinet is a turntable. For more details about the process of refurbishing the cabinet, visit Lester’s Facebook.

Want to enter the raffle? It’s running from now until Saturday on the Mr. Mo Project’s Facebook.