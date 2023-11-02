SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Originally set to close, The Schenectady Trading Company at 609 Union Street will be continuing on with new owners. Entrepreneurs Tom and Ali Bland will be taking over the store.

At the beginning of September, owner Caroline Bardwell announced the store would be closing so she could focus on her own well-being. On Wednesday, Bardwell announced the marketplace would be staying open as the Blands would be taking over operations.

“The store will not be closing and will be open for the holidays,” said Bardwell. “They’ll get a crash course in running the store with me still at the helm and the opportunity to engage with customers during peak season.”

According to the announcement, Tom Bland is a woodworker from Schoharie and Ali Bland is a Home and Landscape Designer from Duanesburg. Together, they run the business Anything But Bland Designs.

Bardwell opened The Schenectady Trading Company in September 2019. The marketplace carries products from local vendors including food and drink, candles, clothing, books, jewelry, and more. You can view more products and vendors on the company’s website.

Over the next few weeks, Bardwell will be restocking merchandise, including handcrafted items for the holiday season. The Blands woodworking products and handmade merchandise will also be added to the store.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to take over a business that has been such a staple in our community,” said the Blands. “It was an easy decision for us to make and we’re excited to see what’s next for The Schenectady Trading Company.”