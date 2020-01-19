Schenectady to host 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To honor the legacy of the late Martin Luther King Jr., the Schenectady Human Rights Commission is hosting a program to educate community members Sunday afternoon.

The event, “Time to Act: Now More Than Ever” will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Carl B. Taylor Auditorium at SUNY Schenectady.

U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the event.

Music from the Mt. Calvary Baptist Adult Choir will fill the room as well as several local high school performances.

The event is free and open to the public.