SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City Council will discuss reducing the citywide speed limit to 25 miles per hour (mph) on Monday. It comes just weeks after Governor Kathy Hochul inked legislation allowing municipalities to reduce their speed limits, in hopes of preventing pedestrian deaths from car crashes. In June, city lawmakers sent a letter to the governor asking her to sign the law.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, when a pedestrian is struck at around 25 mph, they have a 25% chance of being seriously injured or killed. That chance of injury or death doubles to 50% when a driver is going around 33 mph and upwards of 75% at speeds of 41 mph and above.

In its September 8 meeting, the Albany Common Council called on the city to perform a traffic study so that the speed limit may be lowered, per Hochul’s legislation. Troy has proposed a similar resolution, with bipartisan support.

Even with Schenectady City Council members unanimously backing the idea, it is unclear when the change would take effect. New signs would need to be ordered and installed before the speed limit could be enforced, and city officials are still unsure which roads would be changed.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. It will be held in Council Chambers in City Hall, on the second floor.