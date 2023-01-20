SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady teen was arrested on Tuesday after state troopers say he deposited a forged check into his bank account. According to police, the $4,300 check was deposited through an ATM in Albany in May 2022.

Traymer Faircloth-Jeter, 19, has been charged with first-degree identity theft, third-degree grand larceny, and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was processed at the Latham State Police barracks after his arrest.

Faircloth-Jeter was arraigned at the Albany City Court and released on his own recognizance. His next court date has not yet been set.