Schenectady teams with CDTA to bring voters to the polls

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Board of Elections is teaming with Capital District Transit Authority to give voters extra transportation options to early voting sites.

“Early Voting is even more important this year during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Board of Elections Commissioners Amy Hild and Darlene Harris. “We’d like to thank CDTA for making our Early Voting sites more accessible to voters, so they have more options to participate in the election process.”

CDTA already has stops very nearby two early voting locations: South Schenectady Fire Department on Old Mariaville Road, and Niskayuna Town Hall on Niskayuna Circle. The added transport services will create stops at the Glenville Senior Center on Worden Road and the Karen B. Johnson Library on Clinton Street.

A trolley will pick up voters at the corner of Route 50 and Worden Road and drop them off at the senior center. Another trolley will shuttle voters to the library from stops along Nott Terrace and Union, State, and Clinton Streets. These extra routes will be in place from Saturday through Sunday on the following schedule:

Saturday, October 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 25: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, October 26: Noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28: Noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, October 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 31: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 1: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

