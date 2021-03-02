Schenectady Symphony Orchestra going ‘Bach to Basics’

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra announced its second virtual concert of the season. The “Back to Basics” performance exclusively features the work of Baroque-era composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

Tickets are $2 and available at the Proctors online box office or over the phone at (518) 346-6204. Ticket sales opened on Monday. A ticket grants unlimited, repeat access to a digital stream of the performance offered from March 15 through 25.

Schenectady Symphony Orchestra’s Artistic Director, Glen Cortese, arranged the all-Bach program featuring Brandenburg Concertos numbers 3 and 5, along with Cantata #160 and a custom arrangement of “Sheep May Safely Graze.”

Brent Weber, a tenor vocalist from the School of Music at SUNY Fredonia, and Philip Fisher, an internationally renowned pianist, are joining the symphony for the performance. Also appearing are the Walden Harpsichord, from Schenectady County Community College (SCCC), and Rob Brown WMHT Music Director, serving as guest narrator.

“I get to work with a dedicated team of true professionals who care deeply about bringing this community the very best classical music. We are thrilled to partner with the Schenectady Symphony and all the world-class musicians and presenters in our area. And we’re thrilled to remain a trusted partner and your classical companion.” Rob Brown

This will be the Walden Harpsichord’s first public appearance since being restored. It was donated to SCCC by Nancy Walden.