SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady has suspended its tree branch collection rules to help residents after Tuesday’s storm. Starting on April 21, crews will be collecting all fallen tree limbs and branches left at the curb.

“Over the next several days we encourage residents to leave fallen tree limbs, branches, and debris at the curb for pick up,” said Mayor McCarthy.

The standard rules require branches left at the curb to be less than three inches in diameter, trimmed to four feet or less in length, and also tied in a bundle. With the rules suspended, crews will be collecting all fallen tree limbs and branches left at the curb until Friday, April 29.

In the aftermath of the storm, Schenectady officials remind residents that all downed wires should be considered live and should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222. To report an outage or to receive restoration updates, you can visit the National Grid Outage Map website.