SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anibal Soler, Jr., the current superintendent of the Schenectady City School District, has been appointed as the new superintendent of Yonkers Public Schools by a vote of 8-0. Soler, Jr. is expected to take over the role on May 1.

According to Yonkers Public Schools, the Yonkers Board of Education voted for Soler, Jr. to be the new superintendent following a national search for candidates that started on July 1, 2023. Soler, Jr. has been the superintendent of the Schenectady City School District since July 2021.

“It is a great honor and a privilege to be appointed as the Superintendent of Yonkers Public Schools,” said Soler, Jr. “I am deeply grateful to Mayor Spano, the entire Board of Trustees, and the Yonkers community for their unanimous vote of confidence in my leadership. This appointment is a testament to the strength and collaboration of our Trustees, reflecting our shared commitment to excellence in education. I am immensely excited about the future of Yonkers Public Schools. My primary focus will be on continuing to elevate our district, assuring that every student is provided with an exceptional education that equips them for success. Together, we will build on our strengths, embrace innovative approaches, and ensure that our district becomes a beacon of educational excellence.”

“We welcome Mr. Soler to Yonkers, along with his impressive and extensive experience as a school administrator and educator,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. “His sensibility and passion for excellence reflect the values and policies we need in order to continue the progress made by the Yonkers Public Schools in recent years. I look forward to working with him and having an open and productive partnership as Yonkers cultivates its next generation of leaders.”